Legends Never Die exhibit debuts at Louisville Slugger Museum to celebrate 25th anniversary of 'The Sandlot'

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Officials say a vehicle rolled over and one person was taken to the hospital.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Heroes get remembered ... but legends never die." If you recognize that quote, you may have to check out what the Louisville Slugger Museum has to offer for the next few months.

Legends Never Die is the name of the newest exhibit on display at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. It celebrates 25 years since the beloved baseball classic "The Sandlot" made its debut.

The exhibit is packed with original props from the movie, including Squints' glasses and the famous Babe Ruth baseball. There are also photos from behind the scenes and the original story binder with hand drawn artwork and storyboards inside.

"We've got, kind of, stuff everywhere. If you walk through the hallway there's baseball cards for each of the kids, you can get your picture with Wendy Peffercorn, and of course, there's the beast," said Chris Meiman, Louisville Slugger Museum exhibits director. "We have an over-sized beast that you can come see and get a sense of how the kids felt looking up at that giant beast."

Louisville Slugger actually made the bats that were used in the movie.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 9.

