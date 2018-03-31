Thousands of kids hunt for Easter eggs at the Louisville Zoo's ' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands of kids hunt for Easter eggs at the Louisville Zoo's 'Eggstravaganza'

The zoo's egg hunt "Eggstravaganza" was the place to be Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rare and beautiful animals weren't the only things kids were searching for inside the Louisville Zoo on Saturday. They were also looking for Easter eggs. 

The zoo's egg hunt "Eggstravaganza" was the place to be Saturday morning. To make sure the animals are safe, no candy was placed inside the eggs this year, but there were still plenty to be found. 

The first 2,000 kids to turn in a basket full of eggs received a free treat bag. 

Many of the kids attend the hunt every year, something they and their parents say they wouldn't miss. 

"We participate with the zoo a lot, we have a gold membership, also with the environment and everything, it's just very friendly and fun and a good thing to get the kids out," Nick and Wyatt Maddox said. 

To top the day off, the Easter Bunny made an appearance to take photos with all of the kids.

