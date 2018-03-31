Thousands of kids hunt for Easter eggs at the Louisville Zoo's 'Eggstravaganza'

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.

Officials say a vehicle rolled over and one person was taken to the hospital.

A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rare and beautiful animals weren't the only things kids were searching for inside the Louisville Zoo on Saturday. They were also looking for Easter eggs.

The zoo's egg hunt "Eggstravaganza" was the place to be Saturday morning. To make sure the animals are safe, no candy was placed inside the eggs this year, but there were still plenty to be found.

The first 2,000 kids to turn in a basket full of eggs received a free treat bag.

Many of the kids attend the hunt every year, something they and their parents say they wouldn't miss.

"We participate with the zoo a lot, we have a gold membership, also with the environment and everything, it's just very friendly and fun and a good thing to get the kids out," Nick and Wyatt Maddox said.

To top the day off, the Easter Bunny made an appearance to take photos with all of the kids.

