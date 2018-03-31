LACETT | Louisville City moves to 2-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –On Saturday Greg Ranjitsingh provided the shutout. On Sunday, he’ll provide the Bagels.

In keeping with a team tradition, the Louisville City goal keeper will be forced to pick up the tab for breakfast thanks to a shutout performance in Saturday’s one-nil victory over Tampa Bay.

“It’s good for the lads,” said Ranjitsingh, who stopped two shots in the win. “It’s a reward for all the hard work we’ve been doing.”

Louisville definitely had to work for the game’s lone goal. It came in the 69th minute off the leg of Oscar Jimenez.

“I think Oscar took his goal really well,” said coach James O’Connor after the game. “I think we wanted to try just tweaking a couple things and managed to get him in there.”

The Boys in Purple moved to 2 and 0 on the season. They are back in action next Saturday at FC Cincinnati.

