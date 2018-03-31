Goats and beer take over Market Street for 3rd annual NuLu Bock - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Goats and beer take over Market Street for 3rd annual NuLu Bock Fest

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was all about goats and beer in NuLu Saturday afternoon. 

The 3rd annual NuLu Bock Fest shut down much of Market Street for the day. The free festival features music, food and bock beer, also known as German Lager. 

The event was supposed to be held last week, but was delayed because of the weather.

Thousands of people showed up to the event, many with their families and pets in tow. 

Of course, the now famous goat races were held, and a few baby goats were on hand to cuddle with. 

"(It is) a new experience for them, especially little kids," said Tara Orr, with Future Farmers of America. "We are in the middle of the city, you are not going to see cows everywhere you go. (It is) just a good learning opportunity."

New this year was the Wurst Fest, where local restaurants created their own versions of cased sausage. 

