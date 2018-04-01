Early morning fire causes damage at west Louisville auto repair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Early morning fire causes damage at west Louisville auto repair shop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville automotive repair shop was damaged in a fire that happened Sunday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue near South 17th Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Authorities say a call was received Sunday around 6:25 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Officials say no one was inside the building at the time, though the fire caused the building to partially collapse.

No one was hurt.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved

