Twin brothers in Michigan welcome newborns on the same day: 'It was destined to be'

Where the ticket was sold and the advice for claiming the prize.

Louisville lost its national semifinal game in overtime to Mississippi State Friday night -- and there will be plenty to howl about for years for the Cardinals.

Teaira McCowan punished Louisville with 21 points and 25 rebounds in the national semifinals Friday night. (AP photo)

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky's governor has won an initial round in his court fight with a civil-liberties group that's suing him for blocking people from his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Bevin's attorneys say he welcomes positive and negative comments that stick to his chosen topics and are not obscene or abusive.

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.

Homes for sale as of Feb. 15 (source: Greater Louisville Association of Realtors)

The bridge rehabilitation project on highway 150 over Richland Creek in Floyd county will take 130 days.

Bridge construction on Highway 150 in Floyd County will affect thousands of drivers in May

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

From left to right: Josh, Denise, Alex and Justin pose with their newborns for a photo. (Image Courtesy: Justin Thorington/Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- Twin brothers in Michigan had an unexpected surprise on Tuesday when both of their wives gave birth on the same day.

Joshua Thorington and his wife, Denise, welcomed a baby boy named Jack at 4:18 a.m. on March 27. Just an hour later, WPBN reported, Justin Thorington and his wife, Alex, arrived at the same hospital -- Munson Medical Center in Traverse City -- because she was in labor.

After the couple announced Jack had been born, family members starting asking when they could come see the newborn. Everyone except for Alex and Justin, that is.

“We didn’t hear from them [Alex and Justin] right away so I thought something was up," Joshua told Fox News on Friday.

That’s when Joshua’s brother, Justin, told him that his wife Alex was in labor. Just before midnight that same day, Alex gave birth to a baby girl named Lucy.

“It was kind of destined to be,” Joshua told WPBN.

Initially, the babies were due roughly two weeks apart from each other, Joshua said. “The entire pregnancy we joked about how it could happen."

Both families are ecstatic the cousins will now share the same birthday.

“It’s been crazy how much attention is been getting. At first it didn’t really hit me how unique this was, (maybe because I’m a twin), but the more I think about it the more I realize how special it is,” Justin told Fox News.

The aspect that Justin thinks is the most special, he said, is that “Lucy and Jack will always have someone in life to have fun with, and someone that can be there to lean on or provide support to through difficult times. They will always have a friend.”

Lisa Thorington, Joshua and Justin’s mother, told Fox News the family is “over the top” about the births.

“The twins are extremely close so on some level it just makes perfect sense,” she said.

Justin said he's thankful the two couples will have each other to “go through this experience as parents together and learn from each other."

"I think it will bring us even closer together," he added.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.