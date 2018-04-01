Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A half century after getting a divorce, a Kentucky couple plans to get married again.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 83-year-old Harold Holland and 78-year-old Lillian Barnes will exchange wedding vows on April 14 in Lexington. Their grandson will perform the ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church.

Holland and Barnes first got married on Christmas Eve in 1955. They had five children together before splitting up. Holland says his job kept him away from the family and that the breakup was "100 percent my fault."

Both remarried and their spouses died in 2015.

After that, Holland and Barnes attended a family reunion, and by last December, they were talking marriage again.

Holland says, "We decided we want to walk the last mile together."

