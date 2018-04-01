Louisville Parks and Recreation to host job fairs this week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Parks and Recreation to host job fairs this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's largest health club is looking for more workers.

Louisville Parks and Recreation is hosting four job fairs this week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The department employs engineers, architects, planners, naturalists, and horticulturalists, among others.

Parks and Rec hasn't said exactly which positions are open.

Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to dress professionally and bring a resume.

Each job fair will be at  a different spot around Louisville.

Check out the list of times and locations below:

  • Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th Street, 40212 Monday, April 2, 1-4 p.m.
  • Charlie Vettiner Park Maintenance Facility, 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Rd., 40299 Tuesday, April 3, 9 a.m. – noon
  • Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road, 40214 Thursday, April 5, 9 a.m. – noon
  • Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, 201 Reservoir Avenue, 40206 Friday, April 6, 1-4 p.m.

