Pulse shooting victims' families say social media was partly at fault; a judge disagrees

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.

The bridge rehabilitation project on highway 150 over Richland Creek in Floyd county will take 130 days.

Bridge construction on Highway 150 in Floyd County will affect thousands of drivers in May

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

The dismissal of the lawsuit came the same day a jury acquitted Mateen's wife, Noor Salman. The Pulse victims' families did not have comment on Salman's acquittal, Altman said.

By Amir Vera, CNN

(CNN) -- A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by more than a dozen families of the Pulse nightclub shooting victims against social media companies.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2016, accused Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (owned by Google) of knowing that ISIS recruited members online and doing nothing to stop it. Because the Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, was able to view extremist propaganda on these social sites, the lawsuit said they were civilly liable. The complaint demanded a trial by jury.

"Without ... Twitter, Facebook, and Google (YouTube), the explosive growth of (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) over the last few years into the most feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible," the complaint reads.

CNN has reached out to Facebook, Twitter and Google. Twitter officials declined to comment. Google and Facebook have not responded to interview requests.

The judge said there was no evidence that anything Mateen viewed online directly led to the June 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The attorney for the families, Keith Altman, said his clients will appeal.

"We are not surprised that the law is unsettled in the terms of holding social media companies accountable. We will absolutely appeal," Altman said. "We feel the judge didn't see the case in the right way and will continue to fight. We have just as much resolve as we did before."

CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.