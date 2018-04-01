Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.

The bridge rehabilitation project on highway 150 over Richland Creek in Floyd county will take 130 days.

Bridge construction on Highway 150 in Floyd County will affect thousands of drivers in May

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night.

“It was dark, too, so I couldn’t really see … then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,” Carsynn Spears told WDRB, reliving the moments around 11 p.m. Friday when the rod smashed into the glass in front of her passenger seat.

The rods fell off the back of a flatbed truck that was several car-lengths in front of Spears near the Shepherdsville exit.

One of the rods hit her boyfriend’s car, who was in front of her, then ricocheted onto hers.

Other drivers hit the rods and had damage to their vehicles, but fortunately no one was hurt.

The flatbed trucks briefly pulled over but by the time Spears could move up to get a photo of their plates the trucks had already left.

“I pulled over to where they were and I backed up and was trying to get their information ... still had my hazard lights on and they just pulled off and went,” Spears said.

Spears’ mother received a frantic phone call from her daughter about a broken windshield and rushed to where the incident happened.

“I’m thinking a small rock, I really didn’t know at that point what it was and then when I saw it I’m like ‘oh, my goodness!” Spears’ mom, Heather Webber, said. “If it could have been a little more this way there is no telling what could have happened.”

The next day, many of the rods had already been removed from the highway.

While the rods are gone, the memories of the close call remain.

“If it came any higher it would have killed me," Spears said.

Shepherdsville Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone who has information to give them a call at 502-215-1588

