Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night.

“It was dark, too, so I couldn’t really see … then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,” Carsynn Spears told WDRB, reliving the moments around 11 p.m. Friday when the rod smashed into the glass in front of her passenger seat.

The rods fell off the back of a flatbed truck that was several car-lengths in front of Spears near the Shepherdsville exit.

One of the rods hit her boyfriend’s car, who was in front of her, then ricocheted onto hers.

Other drivers hit the rods and had damage to their vehicles, but fortunately no one was hurt.

The flatbed trucks briefly pulled over but by the time Spears could move up to get a photo of their plates the trucks had already left.

“I pulled over to where they were and I backed up and was trying to get their information ... still had my hazard lights on and they just pulled off and went,” Spears said.

Spears’ mother received a frantic phone call from her daughter about a broken windshield and rushed to where the incident happened.

“I’m thinking a small rock, I really didn’t know at that point what it was and then when I saw it I’m like ‘oh, my goodness!” Spears’ mom, Heather Webber, said. “If it could have been a little more this way there is no telling what could have happened.”

The next day, many of the rods had already been removed from the highway.

While the rods are gone, the memories of the close call remain.

“If it came any higher it would have killed me," Spears said.

Shepherdsville Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone who has information to give them a call at 502-215-1588

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.