Daughter charged with murder and assault after parents found shot in Hart County home

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday. (Photo provided by KSP)

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old is facing murder and assault charges after her parents were found shot in their Munfordville home.

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

56-year-old Jeffrey Nie and his wife, 58-year-old Barbara Nie, were found with apparent gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

According to police, Jeffrey Nie sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Barbara Nie sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. She was later transported to University Hospital in Louisville where she is listed in serious condition, but stable.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault.

Brina Nie is being held in the Hart County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.