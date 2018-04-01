Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being hit by tr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being hit by train early Thursday morning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old Louisville man died after being hit by a train early Thursday morning. 

The coroner's office said Jeremy Duncan was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

He was taken to University Hospital where he died after coming out of trauma surgery.

No other details were provided.

