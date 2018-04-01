Louisville mother charged in connection with beating death of 2- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville mother charged in connection with beating death of 2-year-old daughter

Posted: Updated:
24-year-old Tabitha Beasley, also known as Tabitha Harris, was arrested on Friday. 24-year-old Tabitha Beasley, also known as Tabitha Harris, was arrested on Friday.
Beasley's boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, is also charged in the 2-year-old's death. Beasley's boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, is also charged in the 2-year-old's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is now charged in the beating death of her 2-year-old daughter.

24-year-old Tabitha Beasley, also known as Tabitha Harris, was arrested on Friday. 

According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris. 

Beasley's boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, is also charged in the 2-year-old's death. 

Smith-Spencer's arrest report stated he severely injured the child while trying to discipline her. She died of multiple blunt force trauma. 

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.