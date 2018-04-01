Louisville mother charged in connection with beating death of 2-year-old daughter

Beasley's boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, is also charged in the 2-year-old's death.

24-year-old Tabitha Beasley, also known as Tabitha Harris, was arrested on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is now charged in the beating death of her 2-year-old daughter.

24-year-old Tabitha Beasley, also known as Tabitha Harris, was arrested on Friday.

According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.

Beasley's boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, is also charged in the 2-year-old's death.

Smith-Spencer's arrest report stated he severely injured the child while trying to discipline her. She died of multiple blunt force trauma.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.