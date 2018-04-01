Teachers, other public employees prepare to rally in Frankfort - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teachers, other public employees prepare to rally in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of educators and other public employees are preparing for a rally in Frankfort on Monday.

Last week, the Kentucky legislature hastily passed Senate Bill 151, which overhauls the state’s pension system. The process was met with criticism by lawmakers and teachers alike.

“It's just the way the legislative process works,”  District 36 Republican State Rep. Jerry Miller said. “I don't like the process but it is the process.”

In response to the bill’s passage, a number of teachers called out sick on Friday leading to several school districts having to cancel school.

“It's unprecedented how fast Senate Bill 151 passed, both (chambers) and the committee,” Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said. “It’s just not the way government should work.”

The rally on Monday begins with several speeches at the KEA headquarters in Frankfort before marchers are expected to walk up to the capitol. The rally itself will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Several thousand people are expected to attend.

“They're upset our government has been so non-transparent,” Winkler said.

Budget discussions are also expected to take place Monday, leading to at least part of the reason for the rally, Winkler says.

“We want public education in this state to be the best it can be and we can't do that without the necessary fiscal resources we depend on,” she said of a new budget.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association is expected to have buses to shuttle teachers from Louisville to Frankfort.

