Teachers, other public employees prepare to rally in Frankfort

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

Daughter charged with murder and assault after parents found shot in Hart County home

Daughter charged with murder and assault after parents found shot in Hart County home

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

A call about the incident was received Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

11-year-old boy who was reported missing hit by LMPD police car on Westport Road

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The Ferris wheel is set up next to the Big Four Bridge and features 36 gondolas that can hold six people each.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

The SkyStar will be on the waterfront until the day after the Kentucky Derby.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.

Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.

Homes for sale as of Feb. 15 (source: Greater Louisville Association of Realtors)

Homes for sale as of Feb. 15 (source: Greater Louisville Association of Realtors)

The bridge rehabilitation project on highway 150 over Richland Creek in Floyd county will take 130 days.

The bridge rehabilitation project on highway 150 over Richland Creek in Floyd county will take 130 days.

Bridge construction on Highway 150 in Floyd County will affect thousands of drivers in May

Bridge construction on Highway 150 in Floyd County will affect thousands of drivers in May

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

The rally on Monday begins with several speeches at the KEA headquarters in Frankfort before marchers are expected to walk up to the capitol.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of educators and other public employees are preparing for a rally in Frankfort on Monday.

Last week, the Kentucky legislature hastily passed Senate Bill 151, which overhauls the state’s pension system. The process was met with criticism by lawmakers and teachers alike.

“It's just the way the legislative process works,” District 36 Republican State Rep. Jerry Miller said. “I don't like the process but it is the process.”

In response to the bill’s passage, a number of teachers called out sick on Friday leading to several school districts having to cancel school.

“It's unprecedented how fast Senate Bill 151 passed, both (chambers) and the committee,” Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said. “It’s just not the way government should work.”

The rally on Monday begins with several speeches at the KEA headquarters in Frankfort before marchers are expected to walk up to the capitol. The rally itself will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Several thousand people are expected to attend.

“They're upset our government has been so non-transparent,” Winkler said.

Budget discussions are also expected to take place Monday, leading to at least part of the reason for the rally, Winkler says.

“We want public education in this state to be the best it can be and we can't do that without the necessary fiscal resources we depend on,” she said of a new budget.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association is expected to have buses to shuttle teachers from Louisville to Frankfort.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.