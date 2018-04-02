Thousands rally in Frankfort to protest pension reform bill, education cuts

School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday’s demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, “Vote them out,” “Fund our schools,” “We will remember,” and “West Virginia,” an allusion to that state’s recent teacher strike for pay raises.More >>
Officials say Monday's rally is expected to be the largest in Frankfort since 1988.
Budget discussions are also expected to take place Monday, leading to at least part of the reason for the rally.
Teachers are planning a statewide rally in Frankfort in response to the pension vote.
KEA president Stephanie Winkler says teachers called out on Friday to show how serious they are taking the pension issue.
McKim criticized lawmakers for rushing an amended version of Senate Bill 151, which started as a bill on wastewater services before the House inserted pension reform language, through the legislature.
Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night.
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.
