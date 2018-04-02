Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shares his Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup recipe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Spring is here, but soup is the perfect way to warm up all year.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to make a delicious Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup.
Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup
Makes 10 to 12 servings
|
3
|
Kroger Mild Italian Sausage Links
|
1-9.5 oz. pkg.
|
Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper Mix
|
1 lb.
|
Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (pulled/chopped)
|
2-32 oz. pkg.
|
Simple Truth Free Range Chicken Broth
|
2-14.5 oz. can
|
Kroger Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes
|
1-19 oz. pkg.
|
Kroger Frozen Cheese Tortellini
|
1-5 oz. pkg.
|
Simple Truth Baby Spinach
|
To Taste
|
Salt & Pepper
|
To Taste
|
Crushed Red Pepper
|
To Taste
|
Fresh Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
**Depending on your taste you, use Sweet, Mild or Hot Italian Sausage.**
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.