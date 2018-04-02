Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shares his Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup recipe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Spring is here, but soup is the perfect way to warm up all year.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to make a delicious Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup.

Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup

Makes 10 to 12 servings

3 Kroger Mild Italian Sausage Links 1-9.5 oz. pkg. Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper Mix 1 lb. Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (pulled/chopped) 2-32 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Free Range Chicken Broth 2-14.5 oz. can Kroger Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes 1-19 oz. pkg. Kroger Frozen Cheese Tortellini 1-5 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Baby Spinach To Taste Salt & Pepper To Taste Crushed Red Pepper To Taste Fresh Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

**Depending on your taste you, use Sweet, Mild or Hot Italian Sausage.**