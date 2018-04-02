Warm up with homemade Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Spring is here, but soup is the perfect way to warm up all year.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to make a delicious Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup.

Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup

Makes 10 to 12 servings

3 Kroger Mild Italian Sausage Links (Depending on your taste, use Sweet, Mild or Hot Italian Sausage)

1-9.5 oz. pkg. Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper Mix

1 lb. Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (pulled/chopped)

2-32 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Free Range Chicken Broth

2-14.5 oz. can Kroger Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes

1-19 oz. pkg. Kroger Frozen Cheese Tortellini

1-5 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Baby Spinach

To Taste: Salt & Pepper

To Taste: Crushed Red Pepper

To Taste: Fresh Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Place Italian sausage, pepper mix, & chicken in the bottom of a large crockpot.

Pour in chicken broth & stewed tomatoes over top. Place lid on top & set the crockpot on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Remove lid, stir in frozen tortellini, cover with lid and cook 10 minutes.

Remove lid, stir in baby spinach until well wilted. Season to taste with salt, pepper, crushed red pepper.

Serve piping hot with a sprinkle of fresh grated Murray’s Parmigiano Reggiano & fresh baked crusty bread from our Kroger Bakery.

