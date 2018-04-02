Warm up with homemade Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Spring is here, but soup is the perfect way to warm up all year.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to make a delicious Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup.
Chicken & Sausage Tortellini Soup
Makes 10 to 12 servings
3 Kroger Mild Italian Sausage Links (Depending on your taste, use Sweet, Mild or Hot Italian Sausage)
1-9.5 oz. pkg. Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper Mix
1 lb. Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (pulled/chopped)
2-32 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Free Range Chicken Broth
2-14.5 oz. can Kroger Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes
1-19 oz. pkg. Kroger Frozen Cheese Tortellini
1-5 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Baby Spinach
To Taste: Salt & Pepper
To Taste: Crushed Red Pepper
To Taste: Fresh Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
