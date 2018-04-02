Adults with Down Syndrome will enjoy the spotlight at the Gallop Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Down Syndrome of Louisville hosts the 6th Annual Gallop Gala to kickoff the Derby Season on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The Gallop Gala lets the adults with Down Syndrome be the center of attention. They will feel like celebrities walking down the red carpet into Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs.



The red carpet entrance leads into the "Starting Gate Cocktail Party" with a seated dinner and the "Winner's Circle After-Party" to follow. The Louisville Crashers will keep the party going into the night.

Schedule of Events

6:30 P.M. - Red Carpet Entrance, Starting Gate Cocktail Party

7:20 P.M. - "Call to Dinner "Steve Buttleman, Official Bugler of Churchill Downs

7:40 P.M. - John Asher, Churchill Downs Greets guests

9:00 P.M. - The Louisville Crashers

Ticketing Information

Gallop Gala VIP Table Sponsorships: $2,500

Gallop Gala Individual tickets: $250

Winner Circle After-Party party: $100

Click here for more information on Down Syndrome of Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.