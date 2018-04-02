Elizabethtown man accused of attacking officers, ripping taser out of officer's hands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attacked two police officers and ripped a taser out of an officer's hands.

According to a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department, it took place just before 1 a.m. on April 1. Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Barnwood Lane, just south of the intersection of Pear Orchard Road and Ring Road, in Elizabethtown, after someone reported that a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot.

When the first police officer arrived, he was told that the man had climbed through an apartment window.

Police say they eventually found 23-year-old Kevin Carter, who ran down the hallway of the apartment complex. An officer tackled him, and he "began resisting," punching that officer twice in the face, according to police.

When another officer arrived at the scene, Carter allegedly kicked him in the chest.

One of the officers deployed a taser, but police say it was "ineffective," and Carter was able to take the taser away from that officer and point it at another officer.

Eventually, police say a third officer arrived on the scene and the three of them were able to subdue Carter, who continued to kick them as he was being handcuffed.

Police say they now believe Carter was under the influence of methamphetamine during the alleged assaults.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault against a police officer, disarming a police officer, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of a change in address. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.