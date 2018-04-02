Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Ky. budget deal

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.

Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.

Homes for sale as of Feb. 15 (source: Greater Louisville Association of Realtors)

Budget discussions are also expected to take place Monday, leading to at least part of the reason for the rally.

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.

The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being hit by train early Thursday morning

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

Daughter charged with murder and assault after parents found shot in Hart County home

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”

Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky residents would for the first time pay a 6 percent sales tax on services including car repairs, pet grooming, dry cleaning, and gym and country club memberships as part of a Republican plan to generate an extra $480 million over the next two years by overhauling the state’s tax code.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Democrats say they were excluded from the process.

Kentucky's sales tax currently applies only to physical goods. So, consumers pay the 6 percent tax if they buy a lawnmower at the hardware store, but do not pay the tax if they hire a lawn service.

Experts have long recommended expanding the sales tax to cover more ground.

In 2013, the "blue ribbon" tax reform commission convened by Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear said the tax should be extended to "selected services."

The Republican plan unveiled Monday would change the state’s corporate income tax to a flat 5 percent instead of its current range of 4 to 6 percent. The state’s individual income tax would also change to 5 percent instead of ranging from 2 to 6 percent depending on the amount of income.

Retirees would see higher state taxes on their income. Kentucky currently exempts the first $41,110 of retiree income – whether from pensions, 401-K accounts or IRAs – from state taxes, but under the plan, the exemption would be lowered to $31,110.

The state cigarette tax would be raised to $1.10 per pack, up from 60 cents currently.

Beshear's blue ribbon panel also recommended reducing the tax break on retiree income and increasing the per-pack cigarette tax.

New money restores cuts to education, other programs

The new revenues generated in the lawmakers’ proposal would help the state balance a two-year spending plan that restores some previous cuts.

The spending deal revealed Monday would increase the amount of funding from the state’s main K-12 education formula known as SEEK, to $4,000 per pupil in each of the next two years.

It also reverses a proposal to cut funding from Western Kentucky University’s Mesonet program, which provides weather monitoring across the state. Instead, the program would receive $1.5 million over the two-year budget period.

Among other things, the budget proposal adds $11.1 million annually for increases in the base pay of state social workers – or raises of up to 10 percent.

The lawmakers also agreed to spend $6.2 million a year from the general fund to restore Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed cuts to Kentucky State Police and adds $2 million over the budget to boost salaries of forensic laboratory technicians.

Also restored were cuts sought for the Kentucky Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The budget panel added $1.19 million a year for the agency and included language that authorizes a new veterans center in Bowling Green once federal funds are available.

Here is a summary of the proposed tax changes released by Republican Senate staff on Monday:

The Associated Press and WDRB.com reporter Marcus Green contributed to this report. Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.