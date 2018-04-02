Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Ky. budget deal

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News) Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky residents would for the first time pay a 6 percent sales tax on services including car repairs, pet grooming, dry cleaning, and gym and country club memberships as part of a Republican plan to generate an extra $480 million over the next two years by overhauling the state’s tax code.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Democrats say they were excluded from the process.

Kentucky's sales tax currently applies only to physical goods. So, consumers pay the 6 percent tax if they buy a lawnmower at the hardware store, but do not pay the tax if they hire a lawn service. 

Experts have long recommended expanding the sales tax to cover more ground.

In 2013, the "blue ribbon" tax reform commission convened by Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear said the tax should be extended to "selected services."

The Republican plan unveiled Monday would change the state’s corporate income tax to a flat 5 percent instead of its current range of 4 to 6 percent. The state’s individual income tax would also change to 5 percent instead of ranging from 2 to 6 percent depending on the amount of income.

Retirees would see higher state taxes on their income. Kentucky currently exempts the first $41,110 of retiree income – whether from pensions, 401-K accounts or IRAs – from state taxes, but under the plan, the exemption would be lowered to $31,110.

The state cigarette tax would be raised to $1.10 per pack, up from 60 cents currently.

Beshear's blue ribbon panel also recommended reducing the tax break on retiree income and increasing the per-pack cigarette tax.

New money restores cuts to education, other programs

The new revenues generated in the lawmakers’ proposal would help the state balance a two-year spending plan that restores some previous cuts.

The spending deal revealed Monday would increase the amount of funding from the state’s main K-12 education formula known as SEEK, to $4,000 per pupil in each of the next two years.

It also reverses a proposal to cut funding from Western Kentucky University’s Mesonet program, which provides weather monitoring across the state. Instead, the program would receive $1.5 million over the two-year budget period.

Among other things, the budget proposal adds $11.1 million annually for increases in the base pay of state social workers – or raises of up to 10 percent. 

The lawmakers also agreed to spend $6.2 million a year from the general fund to restore Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed cuts to Kentucky State Police and adds $2 million over the budget to boost salaries of forensic laboratory technicians. 

Also restored were cuts sought for the Kentucky Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The budget panel added $1.19 million a year for the agency and included language that authorizes a new veterans center in Bowling Green once federal funds are available. 

Here is a summary of the proposed tax changes released by Republican Senate staff on Monday:

The Associated Press and WDRB.com reporter Marcus Green contributed to this report. Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

