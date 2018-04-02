Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Ky. budget deal

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”More >>
Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.More >>
According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.More >>
Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.More >>
Budget discussions are also expected to take place Monday, leading to at least part of the reason for the rally.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
It would be the second time in three years that Humana – by far the biggest corporation headquartered in Kentucky – has agreed to sell itself, setting off a new round of speculation and uncertainty about some 12,500 high-paying corporate jobs in Louisville.More >>
A Delaware judge has denied a request by a major shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare to halt the company’s planned sale to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms, according to a regulatory filing by Kindred.More >>
Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.More >>
Federal officials have agreed to delay the court-ordered auction of the Fern Creek-area church property belonging to Heart of Fire Ministries, the church founded by Danny Ray Johnson, the preacher turned state lawmaker who committed suicide late last year.More >>
The local union representing about 3,600 rank-and-file workers at GE Appliance Park has been temporarily seized by its parent union because of what a national leader calls “evidence of financial irresponsibility and potential malfeasance.”More >>
A major shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare suffered a setback in its attempt to block the company’s proposed sale.More >>
