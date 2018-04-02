Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he drove his vehicle so recklessly that he crashed into several vehicles in a car lot and almost injured a woman and her son.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at approximately 8 a.m. on March 31.

Police say 25-year-old Matthew Wright was driving a green Chevy Tahoe, when he turned from Shelbyville Road onto South Hubbards Lane, "at a high rate of speed." Wright allegedly drove so recklessly that he hit numerous vehicles on the lot of MINI of Louisville, at 4170 Shelbyville Road, near South Hubbards Lane.

According to the arrest report, a woman and her son were stopped at a red light at the intersection and could have been hit.

Police say Wright then crossed South Hubbards Lane and hit a large plastic planter at the nearby Sprint Store. From there, he allegedly drove south on Browns Lane, before officers stopped him near Brookhaven Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Wright's vehicle had sustained severe damage to its front end and paint had been transferred from the vehicles on the lot of MINI of Louisville, to Wright's Tahoe.

As officers placed Wright under arrest, he allegedly told them that he had a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon -- and that a weapon was in the glove compartment -- but police say they found no weapon in the vehicle.

What they did allegedly find -- in four separate plastic heat-sealed bags -- was 1.75 pounds of marijuana, as well as two marijuana oil smoking cartridges that contained suspected THC oil.

Wright was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

