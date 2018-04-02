Indiana among 9 states included in beef recall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas company is recalling more than 7,1000 pounds of raw beef products sold in stores in nine states, including Indiana.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website, PFP Enterprises, LLC, also doing business as Texas Meat Packers out of Forth Worth, recalled 7,146 pounds of packaged raw beef after discovering it had not been examined by federal inspectors.

The uninspected meat was shipped to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The frozen and fresh beef products were produced on March 23 and March 24, 2018. The problem was discovered on March 30.

The following products are being recalled:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.



5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.



Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.



Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, and anyone concerned about a reaction is advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.