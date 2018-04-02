Indiana among 9 states included in beef recall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas company is recalling more than 7,1000 pounds of raw beef products sold in stores in nine states, including Indiana.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website, PFP Enterprises, LLC, also doing business as Texas Meat Packers out of Forth Worth, recalled 7,146 pounds of packaged raw beef after discovering it had not been examined by federal inspectors.
The uninspected meat was shipped to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.
The frozen and fresh beef products were produced on March 23 and March 24, 2018. The problem was discovered on March 30.
The following products are being recalled:
According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, and anyone concerned about a reaction is advised to contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
