WSJ: UK, U of L, IU earn top spots on list of most valuable coll - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WSJ: UK, U of L, IU earn top spots on list of most valuable college basketball programs

Posted: Updated:
An associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus looked at every college team as if it could be bought and sold like a professional franchise. An associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus looked at every college team as if it could be bought and sold like a professional franchise.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky college basketball means big money.

The Wall Street Journal reports that for the second straight year, UK is the most valuable program in the country.

An associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus looked at every college team as if it could be bought and sold like a professional franchise. His research indicated that Kentucky is worth more than $342 million.

The University of Louisville comes in second with a value of $320 million. Indiana is third at $277 million, followed by Duke at $190 million, and Kansas at $181 million.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.