Louisville Metro Corrections moving some inmates to LMPD HQ to ease overcrowding

Louisville Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville (WDRB archive) Louisville Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville (WDRB archive)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections are being temporarily relocated as the jail deals with overcrowding. 

The daily inmate population has climbed above 2,000 over the past week, with a capacity of around 1,800, causing Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton to move inmates to a 1950s era jail above the Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters. 

A news release says the jail is taking in more inmates than it's releasing, creating crowded inmate living conditions and tougher working conditions for officers.

About 90 minimum custody inmates will be moved into the space above LMPD headquarters, which has not been used since Jan. 9.

Moving the inmates means assigning more officers and creates an extra unbudgeted expense of about $100,000 a month, Bolton said, but added: “We cannot ignore the challenge that crowded housing units present for Corrections Officers and for inmates.”

