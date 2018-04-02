Easter Bunny joins President Trump and thousands of kids for White House Easter Egg Roll

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.

The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”

Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

The Easter Bunny joined President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on April 2 for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- With overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s, President Donald Trump declared it was "perfect weather" on Monday for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Nearly 30,000 parents and children were expected to participate in the all-day event.

Morning rain dampened the festivities, but the skies had largely cleared though it remained chilly by the time Trump and his wife, Melania, walked down the stairs from the Blue Room balcony to join guests on the South Lawn.

"You know, it was supposed to be pouring, the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy," said Trump, who appeared in an overcoat on the balcony with his wife and the Easter Bunny. "And look what we have: perfect weather. Perfect weather. Beautiful weather."

Mrs. Trump, who wore boots and a knee-length coat after going sleeveless last year, said it was a "beautiful day" but "a little bit cold."

During brief remarks from the balcony, Trump thanked her for doing an "incredible job" on the event. He also said good words about the economy and praised a recent $700 billion increase in funding for the military.

"This is a special year. Our country is doing great," Trump said. "Nothing is ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we're going to make it bigger and better and stronger."

He helped kick off a few egg-rolling games with a "ready," ''set" and the blow of a whistle.

"You ready, kids?" the president said as he and the first lady blew whistles that set a group of children scampering and using wooden spoons to guide dyed, hard-boiled eggs across a portion of the sloping South Lawn. They blew the whistles several times before moving to a card-making station for U.S. troops.

The egg roll was also a Trump family affair, with most of the president's five children and nine grandchildren in attendance, including Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Vanessa, and their five kids; son Eric, his wife, Lara, and their baby; daughter Tiffany and son Barron.

In all, the White House said it expected nearly 30,000 adults and children to stream through the gates. Thousands of volunteers worked during the weekend to help set things up and on Monday to help keep the lines moving.

The first lady put her stamp on the event by adding lawn bowling to the list of activities.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

