Construction begins on new family owned trampoline park in Elizabethtown

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.

The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kim Yates is a mother of five, a wife and now the owner of Elizabethtown's newest attraction, Sky's the Limit.

The idea behind creating a trampoline park came from a Yates family trip to a similar attraction in Lexington. On the way home, Yates said she questioned why her family had to drive to Louisville or Lexington to experience that kind of fun. She began jotting down ideas to open her own trampoline park. However, the idea was just that: an idea. Two years ago, Yates began bringing the idea to the surface again.

Now, the family has closed on nearly four acres of land for the park and construction begins Tuesday. However, the family not only owns an empty Players Dugout building but also the Elizabethtown Swim and Fitness Center since the buildings were sold as a package deal. The Player's Dugout building is right around 22,000 square feet and originally housed batting cages but now sits almost empty.

"We're bringing Sky's the Limit to the E-Town Swim and Fitness campus as a separate business, but they'll be able to work together," Yates said. "We're going to have joint memberships."

Yates said she is excited to own and operate the spaces, because it gives her a chance to incorporate her family in the project. Her children helped inspire some of the obstacles that will be in the park, like a Rubik's Cube tower, face-off wall and dodge-ball.

"I have always wanted something that would be kind of a legacy that I could leave behind for our kids," Yates said. "It's the American dream, you know? You build something from nothing, and it's so important for my kids to a part of this process and to take pride in owning and operating this with our community."

The community has become the driving force behind the project. Yates said as a lifelong Elizabethtown resident, she wants to give back to the community. Sky's the Limit will add to the economy and create at least 30 new jobs. Hardin County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Richardson said the Hardin County Sports Park is a big factor in business during the summer and fall, and the trampoline park will encourage those families to spend money in the county.

"One of the challenges for us is keeping them in town with enough things to do," Richardson said of tourists. "Of course, this gives them another option. And with kids and a trampoline park it's perfect.

Sky's the Limit is scheduled to open Aug. 1, but a 10,000-square-foot expansion could begin as early as October, and another 10,000-square-foot expansion is in the future.

