Trumpet legend coming to Louisville for live performance with U - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trumpet legend coming to Louisville for live performance with U of L Jazz Ensemble

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trumpet legend is coming to Louisville for a live performance with the University of Louisville Jazz Ensemble.

Doc Severinsen will perform Saturday night at a benefit called Jazz-4-Sight. The 90-year-old was the bandleader for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson for several decades.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund pediatric eye cancer research and vision screening for JCPS students along with scholarships for jazz students.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Comstock Hall on the Belknap Campus of U of  L.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.