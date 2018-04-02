Protesters rally outside Louisville's new federal immigration court

School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday’s demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, “Vote them out,” “Fund our schools,” “We will remember,” and “West Virginia,” an allusion to that state’s recent teacher strike for pay raises.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”

Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

"Judges here will be making decisions that are life-or-death decisions," one of the protesters said.

The day after President Trump declared the death of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a new immigration court opened in Louisville -- and it sparked protests before it ever saw a case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The day after President Donald Trump declared the death of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a new immigration court opened in Louisville, sparking protests before it ever saw a case.

Crowds rallied at the corner of South Third Street and West Broadway on Monday, chanting slogans such as, "ICE Court, no! Justice, yes!" and "The deportation machine is not the American dream!"

Previously, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) cases from Kentucky and Indiana were handled via video conferencing with a judge in Chicago. Now, everything from undocumented immigrants to those seeking asylum will be handled in a local court.

Demonstrators like 17-year-old Andrea Brito hoped their message echoed all the way up to the 11th floor of the Heyburn Building, home to a newly created federal immigration court in Louisville.

Supporters of the court, the 61st of its kind in the U.S., point out that it will mean that cases will be processed more efficiently, but for Brito, it brings uncertainty and fear.

"So many families are being separated," Brito said. "I am about to go to college, and I'm still afraid of what's going to happen to my friends and family. That shouldn't be the case, so that's why I'm here."

The group is concerned the court will streamline deportations in an environment where the president has made his feelings on immigration clear.

"Glaring loopholes in our laws have allowed criminals and gang members to break into our country," President Trump said in a White House video released last month.

Kentucky and Indiana fall into a six-state region for ICE enforcement managed out of Illinois. Other states include Missouri, Wisconsin and Kansas. As policies change, the numbers show the impact on people. In 2014, President Barack Obama expanded DACA, and deportations dropped more than 60 percent in that region over the following two years. After President Trump took office in 2017, removals went from approximately 2,300 people in 2016 to 5,300 in the following year.

"The establishment of an immigration court in Louisville will increase the productivity and efficiency of the immigration court system," said Amanda St. Jean, Spokesman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review. "As is the case with all of our immigration courts, (it) will protect the due process of respondents whose cases are being adjudicated.”

The split between opinions in the country became evident in the midst of Monday's demonstration. Passing cars honked with drivers shouting "go home" as they rolled down the street. Passerby Belinda Priest even engaged in a verbal altercation with Brito. Priest said her mother immigrated legally from Germany, as did her ex-husband of Iranian decent.

"If they could have just walked across the water and gotten a green card, it would have been a lot faster and a lot cheaper," said Priest, a 17-year-old student at St. Frances School in downtown Louisville.

Priest said she is a U.S. citizen, though she worries about her family and friends being deported.

"I'm tired of people of European dissent telling my community to go when a lot of us have native blood in us," Brito said. "Fair and humane policies that's all we want."

Estimates say there are roughly 50,000 undocumented immigrants living in Kentucky. Activist groups taking part in Monday's rally included Mijente Louisville, Louisville Showing up for Racial Injustice, ACLU Kentucky, Fairness Campaign, Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Stand up Sunday and Black Lives Matter Louisville

