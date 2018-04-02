Not guilty plea entered for Louisville woman charged in 2-year-o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Not guilty plea entered for Louisville woman charged in 2-year-old daughter's death

Posted: Updated:
Tabitha Beasley Harris Tabitha Beasley Harris

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea is entered Monday for a Louisville mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Tabitha Beasley Harris, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse. Her daughter, Illena Harris, died in November.

Harris' boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, was charged with murder in November. Court records say he severely injured the child while trying to discipline her.

Harris is due back in court in June.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.