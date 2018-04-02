Zombies and flag football among new additions to Kentucky Derby - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Zombies and flag football among new additions to Kentucky Derby Festival schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zombies and flag football are among the new additions to events included in this year's Kentucky Derby Festival.

"It's the festival's mission to make sure our schedule has a little something for everyone," Mike Berry, KDF President and CEO, said in a statement. "We continue to build on the tradition that started in 1956 with a single parade for the community."

Below is a list of new events for this year's festival, according to the news release:

  • The Horseshoe Foundation FamFest: This event will take place in New Albany, Indiana, on April 11, and will feature hot air balloons, inflatables, mini golf, bed races, face painting and more. Designed as a special preview for later events in the festival, organizers of the event will distribute custom Pegasus Pins to the first 1,000 attendees.
  • The Community-Wide Cleanup: Louisville's Brightside is making its Saturday, April 14, cleanup effort an official Kentucky Derby Festival event.
  • Zombies at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville: Louisville's Zombie Walk will present its "Derby of the Dead" at the North Great Lawn on Friday, April 27. Live entertainment, zombie-themed wares, a zombie car show and a zombie makeup demonstration will all play a role in the festival. Admission is free with a 2018 Pegasus Pin.
  • The Steamboat Race Trial: It's another chance to ride Louisville's steamboat. On Monday, April 30, the Belle of Louisville will embark on a two-hour cruise, including brunch and live entertainment. It's a practice run for the Belle, which will compete in the Great Steamboat Race two days later. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at KDF.org, or by calling (502) 584-FEST.
  • Kickoff and Flag Football Tournaments on the Great Lawn: LXC Sports is looking for teams to participate. For more information, CLICK HERE.
  • The Louisville Urban League's Derby Gala: The Gala will be held at the new Omni Louisville Hotel on Wednesday, May 2, with a "Casino Royale" theme. Tickets are $250. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE, or call (502) 585-4622.

A full listing of all of the festival's events can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

