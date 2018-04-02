Zombies and flag football among new additions to Kentucky Derby Festival schedule

School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday’s demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, “Vote them out,” “Fund our schools,” “We will remember,” and “West Virginia,” an allusion to that state’s recent teacher strike for pay raises.

Thousands of Ky. teachers voice their displeasure with pension reform bill by marching on Capitol

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being hit by train early Thursday morning

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

Daughter charged with murder and assault after parents found shot in Hart County home

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”

Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zombies and flag football are among the new additions to events included in this year's Kentucky Derby Festival.

"It's the festival's mission to make sure our schedule has a little something for everyone," Mike Berry, KDF President and CEO, said in a statement. "We continue to build on the tradition that started in 1956 with a single parade for the community."

Below is a list of new events for this year's festival, according to the news release:

The Horseshoe Foundation FamFest: This event will take place in New Albany, Indiana, on April 11, and will feature hot air balloons, inflatables, mini golf, bed races, face painting and more. Designed as a special preview for later events in the festival, organizers of the event will distribute custom Pegasus Pins to the first 1,000 attendees.

This event will take place in New Albany, Indiana, on April 11, and will feature hot air balloons, inflatables, mini golf, bed races, face painting and more. Designed as a special preview for later events in the festival, organizers of the event will distribute custom Pegasus Pins to the first 1,000 attendees. The Community-Wide Cleanup: Louisville's Brightside is making its Saturday, April 14, cleanup effort an official Kentucky Derby Festival event.

Louisville's Brightside is making its Saturday, April 14, cleanup effort an official Kentucky Derby Festival event. Zombies at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville: Louisville's Zombie Walk will present its "Derby of the Dead" at the North Great Lawn on Friday, April 27. Live entertainment, zombie-themed wares, a zombie car show and a zombie makeup demonstration will all play a role in the festival. Admission is free with a 2018 Pegasus Pin.

Louisville's Zombie Walk will present its "Derby of the Dead" at the North Great Lawn on Friday, April 27. Live entertainment, zombie-themed wares, a zombie car show and a zombie makeup demonstration will all play a role in the festival. Admission is free with a 2018 Pegasus Pin. The Steamboat Race Trial: It's another chance to ride Louisville's steamboat. On Monday, April 30, the Belle of Louisville will embark on a two-hour cruise, including brunch and live entertainment. It's a practice run for the Belle, which will compete in the Great Steamboat Race two days later. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at KDF.org, or by calling (502) 584-FEST.

It's another chance to ride Louisville's steamboat. On Monday, April 30, the Belle of Louisville will embark on a two-hour cruise, including brunch and live entertainment. It's a practice run for the Belle, which will compete in the Great Steamboat Race two days later. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at KDF.org, or by calling (502) 584-FEST. Kickoff and Flag Football Tournaments on the Great Lawn: LXC Sports is looking for teams to participate. For more information, CLICK HERE.

LXC Sports is looking for teams to participate. For more information, CLICK HERE. The Louisville Urban League's Derby Gala: The Gala will be held at the new Omni Louisville Hotel on Wednesday, May 2, with a "Casino Royale" theme. Tickets are $250. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE, or call (502) 585-4622.

A full listing of all of the festival's events can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

