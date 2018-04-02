Belle of Louisville temporarily shut down due to debris from rising Ohio River

Belle of Louisville temporarily shut down due to debris from ris - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is dead in the water thanks to the rising Ohio River.

Trash and debris once again floated downstream and settled around the Belle and barge over the weekend.

Part of parking lot around the Belle is also under water, as much as 19 feet in some spots. So crews are waiting for the water to recede to clean up the muddy mess. 

"We were supposed to start cruising the Belle on Easter and Easter Brunch. We had to cancel that," said Mark Doty, Head Captain of the Belle of Louisville. "Because of the forecast for the river this week, we are going to cancel our lunches and our dinners on the Mary Miller, and we have one charter that's up in the air."

A small section of Waterfront Park is also under about five feet of water. Doty expects the Belle to start cruising again sometime next week.

