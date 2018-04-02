Belle of Louisville temporarily shut down due to debris from rising Ohio River

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.More >>
A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”More >>
Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...More >>
Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.More >>
Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.More >>
The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.More >>
School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday’s demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, “Vote them out,” “Fund our schools,” “We will remember,” and “West Virginia,” an allusion to that state’s recent teacher strike for pay raises.More >>
