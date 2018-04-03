Louisville travelers have another way to head south

Stephanie Kittrell, 50, was shot to death Saturday while running an errand.

Louisville woman shot and killed 8 years after her son's murder

An associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus looked at every college team as if it could be bought and sold like a professional franchise.

WSJ: UK, IU and U of L earn top spots on list of most valuable college basketball programs

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Elizabethtown man accused of attacking officers, ripping taser out of officer's hands

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Louisville to Jacksonville, Florida.

The new flights will leave Louisville on Mondays and arrive back on Fridays.

Service starts June 8, 2018.

One-way fares will cost as low as $49. But to get that price, you have to book your trip by April 4, 2018 for a trip by August 13, 2018.

Allegiant now operates flights from Louisville to 11 different destinations.

