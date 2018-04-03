Louisville travelers have another way to head south - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville travelers have another way to head south

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Louisville to Jacksonville, Florida.

The new flights will leave Louisville on Mondays and arrive back on Fridays.

Service starts June 8, 2018.

One-way fares will cost as low as $49. But to get that price, you have to book your trip by April 4, 2018 for a trip by August 13, 2018.

Allegiant now operates flights from Louisville to 11 different destinations.

