Visitation and funeral arrangements released for Hopkinsville of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visitation and funeral arrangements released for Hopkinsville officer

Posted: Updated:
Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was killed by a suspect on March 29, 2018. Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham was killed by a suspect on March 29, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been released for the off-duty Hopkinsville officer who was shot and killed in March.

According to WKYT, visitation for Officer Phillip Meacham will be held at Christian County High School Tuesday, April 3, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 4, in the Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium at Christian County High School.

Meacham will be buried at New Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Officer Meacham died on March 29.

Kentucky State Police say 34-year-old James Decoursey shot and killed Officer Meacham before he took off.

Decoursey was killed by law enforcement in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Meacham leaves behind a wife and two school-age children.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.