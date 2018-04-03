WSJ: UK, IU and U of L take top spots on list of most valuable c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WSJ: UK, IU and U of L take top spots on list of most valuable college basketball teams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky college basketball means big money.

The Wall Street Journal reports that for another year, the University of Kentucky is the most valuable basketball program in the country.

An associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus looked at every college team, as if it could be bought and sold like a professional franchise.

According to that list, Kentucky is worth more than $246 million. Indiana comes in second at $243 million. Louisville is third with a value of $233 million.

Then come Kansas and Duke with $191 million and $169 million, respectively.

