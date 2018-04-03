Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden postpones Kite Flying Extravaganza due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Hidden Hill Nursery and Sculpture Garden is postponing its Kite Flying Extravaganza due to the predicted winter weather. The event has been pushed to Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Bob and Janet Hill have created a whimsical place where people can let their minds wander. The special Kite Flying event opens the season for them. James Keown of Sun Oak Kites in English, Indiana shows off some of his colorful handmade kites.

Hidden Hill's own Cheryl Alvey can take you to the garden to talk about sedums and other plants. This year, a new Butterfly Dome showcases butterflies in the area. Al Gorman of the Carnegie Center for Art & History creates art out of stuff that floats onto the Falls of the Ohio Center rocks and beach. Watch Jeff Reinhardt and his blacksmith buddies create wonder from iron and steel.

If you forget your kite and want to build your own, there will be some available for $3 each. The event is FREE throughout the day.

Hidden Hill Nursery and Sculpture Garden

1011 Utica-Charlestown Road

Jeffersonville, IN

