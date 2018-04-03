Indiana's voter registration deadline for primary election less than a week away

The Belle of Louisville is dead in the water thanks to the rising Ohio River.

Belle of Louisville temporarily shut down due to debris from rising Ohio River

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Elizabethtown man accused of attacking officers, ripping taser out of officer's hands

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Louisville to Jacksonville, Florida.

Louisville travelers have another way to head South

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana residents have less than a week left to register to vote in the May 8 primary election.

April 9 is the registration deadline. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Indiana's secretary of state is encouraging residents who previously registered to vote to verify that their registration remains active and that the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Registration can be completed or verified online at IndianaVoters.com or by texting "Indiana" to 28683 if voters have a driver's license or a state identification card.

Individuals lacking those IDs can register in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

May's primary will determine which candidates' names appear on Indiana's ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.

