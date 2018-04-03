Seymour, Ind. man arrested after allegedly leaving Chihuahua in dumpster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana, man has been arrested after authorities say he left a Chihuahua in a dumpster.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident took place on March 8, at a grocery store near the corner of East Tipton Street and North Broadway Street. Court records show that an employee of the grocery store found the Chihuahua in the dumpster and called the Seymour Police Department at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Two officers responded to the scene and removed the dog from the dumpster. According to the probable cause affidavit, "the animal was uninjured but was covered with sludge and debris from being placed inside the metal dumpster."

The officers bathed the dog, and placed it in a kennel with food and water before taking it to the Jackson County Humane Society.

After an investigation, police say they identified a woman who lived near the grocery store as the owner of the dog. She allegedly told officers that she had been living with 54-year-old Mark Hammond, when she noticed that $125 was missing from her purse on March 8. She said she confronted Hammond about it and told him to get out of her house. The dog followed him as he left, she said.

Police eventually caught up with Hammond days later, and confronted him about the allegations. That's when Hammond told his story about the night he was asked to leave the woman's apartment.

"He said he gathered his belongings, placing them into a bag, and left the apartment," the probable cause affidavit states. "He said the dog followed him out of the apartment and down the alley. He said when he reached the Mexican store, he placed the dog into the dumpster. He told me he knew the dog would cry and bark and was sure someone would discover the dog and release him."

He allegedly told investigators he did it because he was upset at the woman for accusing him of stealing her money.

"He told me he would never do anything to harm an animal, stating again that he did not throw the dog into the dumpster, but simply placed the dog into the dumpster," the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Police arrested Hammond and charged him with theft and cruelty to an animal. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

