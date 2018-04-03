U of L's Ray Spalding announces he's skipping senior year for the NBA draft

U of L's Ray Spalding will skip his senior year and enter the NBA draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville basketball team is losing Ray Spalding.

The Trinity High School alum announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will skip his senior year, hire an agent and enter the NBA draft.

Spalding expressed his gratitude to a long list of people for their support including his mom, coaches and the fans.

"I’d like to thank my hardworking mother, god our savior and my close family members, for their unwavering support through it all. I’d like to thank my teammates for giving their blood sweat and tears alongside of me. I’d like to thank Coach Pitino, David Padgett, Assistant coaching staff, video coordinating staff and I’d like to thank the fans for their continued support as well," he said on Instagram.

Chris Mack was introduced as the new U of L coach last week. Spalding is the first Cardinal player to announce his departure.

