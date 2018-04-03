University of Louisville expected to name its next president tod - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville expected to name its next president today

Posted: Updated:
The University is expected to name its next president. The University is expected to name its next president.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to name its next president on Tuesday afternoon, two sources told WDRB News.

Both said the hire is pending a board of trustees vote that had not happened as of 12:45 pm on Tuesday.

A press conference is reportedly planned at the University Club about 1:30 pm. WDRB will carry the news conference live.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM] 

U of L has been without a permanent president since James Ramsey resigned under pressure in July 2016.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.