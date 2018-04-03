University of Louisville expected to name its next president today

Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Louisville to Jacksonville, Florida.

Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Louisville to Jacksonville, Florida.

Louisville travelers have another way to head South

Louisville travelers have another way to head South

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Co-designer of Kansas waterslide that decapitated 10-year-old boy charged with murder

Co-designer of Kansas waterslide that decapitated 10-year-old boy charged with murder

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

U of L has been without a permanent president since James Ramsey resigned under pressure in July 2016.

U of L has been without a permanent president since James Ramsey resigned under pressure in July 2016.

University of Louisville expected to name its next president today

University of Louisville expected to name its next president today

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

The University is expected to name its next president.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to name its next president on Tuesday afternoon, two sources told WDRB News.

Both said the hire is pending a board of trustees vote that had not happened as of 12:45 pm on Tuesday.

A press conference is reportedly planned at the University Club about 1:30 pm. WDRB will carry the news conference live.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

U of L has been without a permanent president since James Ramsey resigned under pressure in July 2016.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.