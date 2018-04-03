Ky. lawmakers improve funding in some education programs while cutting others in budget

As the budget heads to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk for his consideration, here’s a closer look at how the state’s education system fared in the two-year spending plan that takes effect July 1.More >>
School districts across the state closed, either for spring break or to attend Monday’s demonstration, as teachers marched on the Capitol, armed with signs and chanting slogans like, “Vote them out,” “Fund our schools,” “We will remember,” and “West Virginia,” an allusion to that state’s recent teacher strike for pay raises.More >>
McKim criticized lawmakers for rushing an amended version of Senate Bill 151, which started as a bill on wastewater services before the House inserted pension reform language, through the legislature.More >>
Senate Bill 151, which was amended in the House and passed by both chambers Thursday, would place newly hired teachers into hybrid cash balance retirement accounts, which share qualities with defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions.More >>
Tuesday’s action is the first in what could be a series of staffing changes at JCPS after the council’s review found structural incoherence in some areas of the district’s organization.More >>
Those who traveled to Washington, D.C., kept a full schedule of interviews to broaden their coverage of Saturday’s march.More >>
While the district’s payroll would increase $181,656 each year under acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal, JCPS expects to save $195,983 by hiring a general counsel and not contracting outside legal services at an average yearly cost of $420,983.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
