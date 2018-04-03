President Trump wants military to secure border between US and Mexico until wall is built

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise

Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and accepted

President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North Korea

President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent charge

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.

Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in Memphis

One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial

Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a party

China's new defense minister says he is visiting Russia to send the United States a message about the increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Israel's defense minister says military will not change its tough response to Hamas-led mass protests, warning that those who approach border with Israel risk their lives.

(AP Photo/Adel Hana). In this Saturday, March 31, 2018 file photo, a Palestinian uses his phone to take photos while a protester slings stones towards Israeli soldiers on the other side of the fence during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Str...

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to put on hold a deal to resettle African migrants in Western nations has drawn both criticism and praise.

A top Russian diplomat says the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain may have been arranged to justify British military spending.

(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). A police officer at a cordon near the Maltings in Salisbury, England, Friday March 30, 2018, near to where Russian former double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a bench after they were attacked...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump arrives for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has empowered the Justice Department's special counsel to investigate allegations that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with the Russian government.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion in St. Louis. As Zuckerberg prepares to testify before Congress ove...

For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.

For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Trump said Tuesday during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he's spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

Trump said, "We're going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security." He's calling it a "big step."

Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted. He's been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.

Trump administration officials say they're crafting a new legislative package aimed at closing immigration "loopholes" following the president's calls for Republican lawmakers to immediately pass a border bill.

In one of his many tweets on Monday, Trump wrote, "Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES." In another, he wrote in all caps, "ACT CONGRESS!"

Trump has been seething over immigration since realizing the major spending bill he signed last month barely funds the "big, beautiful" border wall he has promised his supporters.

Among the measures the administration is pursuing is ending special safeguards that prevent the immediate deportation of children arrested at the border and traveling alone.



