2 Louisville brothers plead guilty in fatal 2016 shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Louisville brothers plead guilty in fatal 2016 shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville brothers have pleaded guilty to killing a man in 2016.

Kentrey and Terrance Moore were charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Officials say the brothers shot and killed Tyrone Booker Jr. on Oak Street two years ago during a planned drug deal.

Kentrey was sentenced to 15 years and Terrance received 22 years for an additional charge of being a convicted felon with a handgun.

Booker Jr. was one of the "misidentified four" who won a lawsuit against the city for being wrongly arrested after mob violence that happened in downtown Louisville a few years ago. The city paid $1.5 million in that suit.

Police don't believe that incident had anything to do with his death.

