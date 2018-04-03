Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named the U of L president.

Nelli Bendapudi talks with GLI's Kent Oyler and U of L Trustee Brian Cromer after being introduced as U of L's next president.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Tuesday named Neeli Bendapudi, who was provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas school of business, its first female president.

Bendapudi, 54, earned her doctorate from the University of Kansas and taught at Texas A&M and the Ohio State University. She will start May 15.

U of L Board of Trustees Chairman David Grissom said the vote to hire Bendapudi was unanimous, and he said she was chosen as "someone who can help create, restore and strengthen relationships."

Wearing black and red, Bendapudi said she is excited and grateful to accept the job as Louisville first permanent female president. "I could not pick a better place to call home for hopefully a long, long time."

She didn't seem to mind that Grissom mispronounced her last name twice before she took the podium, and later joked that it will soon “roll off the tongue” for everyone.

Grissom said it came down to Bendapudi and another finalist - a man - who then took his name out of running last week. But even among those two, Bendapudi was “clear favorite," he said.

Bendapudi said in the coming weeks and months she hopes to get to know Louisville and be out in the community and described this as the last stop of her career.

At the end of her initial statement, Bendapudi "threw up her L," which drew laughter from the gathered media.

Bendapudi will be paid $650,000 per year with a $125,000 bonus potential. The bond is guaranteed for the first two years of the five-year deal. Grissom said there were no other special perks and no foundation compensation, calling the deal “clean as a houndstooth."

She comes to U of L after months of scandal on campus, Bendapudi says she felt like she was looking at a "diamond with mud smeared on it," when she read about the controversy.

When asked how to avoid scandal, she said, "The way you avoid it (scandal) is to set the tone" with a culture of doing the right thing. A culture of openness and trust, she said.. “Together we will win with integrity. That’s what matters.”

Two celebrations are planned on Wednesday to welcome Bendapudi to Louisville and to introduce faculty, staff, students and the public to her. The first will be at 10 a.m. at the Student Activity Center on the Belknap campus. The second will be at 1 p.m. at the CTR building on the HSC campus.

“I really believe that the best days for Louisville are yet to come,” she said. “I believe in the people here. The food, the music, the art scene here, the sports. We have it all”

She will be going back and forth between Kansas and Louisville to finish up work at her former job.

Interim president Greg Postel was on vacation and not at the news conference, but will return to U of L's Health Sciences Center after Bendapudi starts on the job.

