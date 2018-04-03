U of L names University of Kansas Provost Neeli Bendapudi first female president

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville named its first female president on Tuesday afternoon.

Neeli Bendapudi is coming to the University of Louisville from the University of Kansas, where she worked as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor. She also was a professor of marketing at the KU School of Business. Bendapudi earned her doctorate from the University of Kansas and taught at Texas A&M and the Ohio State University.



U of L board of Trustees president David Grissom said the vote to hire Bendapudi was unanimous, and he said she was chosen as "someone who can help create, restore and strengthen relationships."

Wearing black and red, Bendapudi said she is excited and grateful to accept the job as Louisville first permanent female president. "I could not pick a better place to call home for hopefully a long, long time."

She didn't seem to mind that Grissom mispronounced her last name twice before she took the podium, and later joked that it will soon “roll off the tongue” for everyone.

Bendapudi said in the coming weeks and months she hopes to get to know Louisville and be out in the community.

At the end of her initial statement, Bendapudi "threw up her L," which drew laughter from the gathered media.

She comes to U of L after months of scandal on campus, Bendapudi says she felt like she was looking at a "diamond with mud smeared on it," when she read about the controversy.

When asked how to avoid scandal, she said, "The way you avoid it (scandal) is to set the tone" with a culture of doing the right thing. A culture of openness and trust, she says. “Together we will win with integrity. That’s what matters.”

Two celebrations are planned on Wednesday to welcome Bendapudi to Louisville and to introduce faculty, staff, students and the public to her. The first will be at 10 a.m. at the Student Activity Center on the Belknap campus. The second will be at 1 p.m. at the CTR building on the HSC campus.

“I really believe that the best days for Louisville are yet to come,” she said. “I believe in the people here. The food, the music, the art scene here, the sports. We have it all”

Her start date is May 15. She will be going back and forth between Kansas and Louisville to finish up work at her former job.

Interim president Greg Postel was not at the news conference, but he is expected to stay at the university in some capacity.

