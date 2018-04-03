Severe weather expected tonight in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms are likely this afternoon and tonight in Kentucky and Indiana.

A Tornado Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for the area.

Isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain are expected, with strong wind gusts and damaging straight-line winds.

Outside the thunderstorms, wind gusts will approach 50 mph. Inside the storms, they will be closer to 70 mph.

The threat for severe weather ends shortly after midnight, then colder air rushes in. Dress for wind chills in the 20s and possible flurries by Wednesday morning.

