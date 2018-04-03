Indiana man accused of using camera concealed in sunglasses to record nude girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana man used a camera attached to his sunglasses to record a young girl who was nude.

Jeffrey Proffit, 58, was arrested Wednesday in Lebanon near Indianapolis.

Police say he admitted to the crime but tried to flush the memory card down the toilet. Investigators have not released where the alleged crime happened.

Proffit is charged with child exploitation and voyeurism.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.