Indiana WWII vet gets 1967 Mustang restored after falling victim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana WWII vet gets 1967 Mustang restored after falling victim to scam

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana World War II veteran finally got his prized Mustang restored after being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Ninety-six-year-old Harry Donovan hired a man to fix his 1967 Mustang in 2009.

Instead, the man took the car and the $8,000 he was supposed to use to fix it.

The Mustang was eventually found years later stripped of its engine, transmission, hood and other parts.

A GoFundMe page raised about $23,000 to help fix the car. A restoration shop spent 18 months restoring it free of charge.

Donovan received the keys over the weekend.

The veteran said the only thing left to add to the car is a customized front license plate that reads "For Marie," the name of his late wife, who he bought the car for in 1969.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.