Indiana WWII vet gets 1967 Mustang restored after falling victim to scam

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

A Tornado Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for the area.

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Co-designer of Kansas waterslide that decapitated 10-year-old boy charged with murder

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana World War II veteran finally got his prized Mustang restored after being scammed out of thousands of dollars.



Ninety-six-year-old Harry Donovan hired a man to fix his 1967 Mustang in 2009.

Instead, the man took the car and the $8,000 he was supposed to use to fix it.

The Mustang was eventually found years later stripped of its engine, transmission, hood and other parts.

A GoFundMe page raised about $23,000 to help fix the car. A restoration shop spent 18 months restoring it free of charge.

Donovan received the keys over the weekend.

The veteran said the only thing left to add to the car is a customized front license plate that reads "For Marie," the name of his late wife, who he bought the car for in 1969.

