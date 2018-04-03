Louisville health officials say Hepatitis A cases continuing to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville health officials say Hepatitis A cases continuing to increase

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of Hepatitis A cases continues to climb in Louisville, according to the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

On Tuesday, the department issued the following post on its official Twitter account:

Officials say 194 cases have been diagnosed in the Louisville area.

Symptoms of the virus are similar to a stomach bug. Someone can be infected with hepatitis A for up to two weeks before showing symptoms.

Local doctors say good hand washing is essential to killing the disease and that hand sanitizer doesn't work.

Authorities are also encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.