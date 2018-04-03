Louisville health officials say Hepatitis A cases continuing to increase

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Elizabethtown man accused of attacking officers, ripping taser out of officer's hands

Allegiant will offer nonstop service from Louisville to Jacksonville, Florida.

Louisville travelers have another way to head South

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Co-designer of Kansas waterslide that decapitated 10-year-old boy charged with murder

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of Hepatitis A cases continues to climb in Louisville, according to the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

On Tuesday, the department issued the following post on its official Twitter account:

UPDATE: # of Hepatitis A cases continues to climb. Up to 194. Good hand washing is essential. Hand sanitizer doesn't kill hep A virus. A person can be infectious for up to 2 weeks b4 showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/mMAjUCHqm3 — LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) April 3, 2018

Officials say 194 cases have been diagnosed in the Louisville area.

Symptoms of the virus are similar to a stomach bug. Someone can be infected with hepatitis A for up to two weeks before showing symptoms.

Local doctors say good hand washing is essential to killing the disease and that hand sanitizer doesn't work.

Authorities are also encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.