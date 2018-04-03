Record number of women running for office in Kentucky this year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Record number of women running for office in Kentucky this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of women are running for office in Kentucky this year.

Nearly 100 women are running for a seat at the table in Frankfort and many of them are new to politics.

According to the Secretary of State's office, there are 86 female candidates in total running for the Kentucky State Legislature.

In the House, there are 68 women and 182 men. In the Senate, there are 18 women and 25 men.

Women in general, we tend to approach things differently, so I think we as a whole will be able to bring solutions to the table that really haven't been thought of. No one can speak for us," said 88th House District candidate Cherylynn Stevenson.

Right now, there are 23 women in the Kentucky General Assembly and 115 men.

