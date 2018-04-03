Record number of women running for office in Kentucky this year

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of women are running for office in Kentucky this year.

Nearly 100 women are running for a seat at the table in Frankfort and many of them are new to politics.



According to the Secretary of State's office, there are 86 female candidates in total running for the Kentucky State Legislature.

In the House, there are 68 women and 182 men. In the Senate, there are 18 women and 25 men.



Women in general, we tend to approach things differently, so I think we as a whole will be able to bring solutions to the table that really haven't been thought of. No one can speak for us," said 88th House District candidate Cherylynn Stevenson.



Right now, there are 23 women in the Kentucky General Assembly and 115 men.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.