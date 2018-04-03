1 man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood

Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.

CRAWFORD | After a college hoops season of ugliness, Villanova rides beautiful game to title

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Republican lawmakers push taxes on car repairs, pet grooming as part of Kentucky budget deal

A Tornado Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for the area.

John Schooley, 72, was detained after arriving on a flight from China, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Co-designer of Kansas waterslide that decapitated 10-year-old boy charged with murder

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Bendapudi, a 54-year-old native of India, becomes U of L’s 18 th president and the first female and person of color to hold the position.

Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

What parents need to know about this alarming video fad catching on via YouTube.

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens. (Photo courtesy YouTube)

Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LMPD said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Boston Court near West Main Street.

A man in his 20s was found on the scene by officer with at least one gunshot wound, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Officers haven't made any arrests.

