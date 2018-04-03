1 man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LMPD said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Boston Court near West Main Street.

A man in his 20s was found on the scene by officer with at least one gunshot wound, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Officers haven't made any arrests.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.